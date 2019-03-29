Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Chicago demands that Jussie Smollett recoup the city more than $130,000 for the investigation

A battle’s brewing over Chicago’s demand that Jussie Smollett recoup the city more than $130,000 for an investigation into his report of a racist, anti-gay attack that police say he staged.

Signs are the “Empire” actor is determined not to pay it.

READ MORE: All charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

Chicago prosecutors this week dropped all criminal charges against Smollett, angering city officials. The city’s law office then sent a letter to Smollett demanding the payment.

It could all land in a civil court, where jurors would have to decide if Smollett staged the Jan. 29 attack.

The deadline for Smollett to pay is the end of next week. If he refuses, the city is expected to sue him.

Much of the same evidence would be in play in civil court, though the threshold for proving Smollett staged the attack would be lower.

Michael Tarm, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada arrives in Kootenay – Columbia riding

Kootenay – Columbia riding receives approval for a constituency association.

Cranbrook’s Zoe Chore tops ski cross podium

Chore finished first at the 2019 FIS Freestyle Ski Cross World Junior Championship in Austria

Getting to know Cody Coyote

Indigenous musician and motivational speaker speaks to Ktunaxa Youth Summit

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Local Special Olympic athletes bring hardware from provincial winter games

Athletes from Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics successful at BC Winter Games

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Most Read