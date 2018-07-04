FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 21, 2016, actor Kevin Spacey waves as he arrives to attend the Giorgio Armani men’s Spring-Summer 2016-2017 fashion show in Milan, Italy. . (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, FILE)

UK police probing 6 assault claims against Kevin Spacey

British police are now investigating six claims of alleged sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, three more than previously disclosed.

British media reported earlier this year that London’s Metropolitan Police force was investigating allegations against the former “House of Cards” star.

Police in Britain don’t name suspects until they are charged. Asked about Spacey, the force did not identify him by name but said Wednesday that detectives were investigating allegations of sexual assault alleged to have taken place in London’s Westminster borough in 1996 and the western England city of Gloucester in 2013.

The force says three other complaints of sexual assault and one of assault by the same suspect have been made.

Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre for 11 years until 2015.

Related: London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

Related: ‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Just Posted

Letters to the Editor: July 4

New Greenhouse For Students I wish to acknowledge the groups and individuals… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP’s week on the beat

Cranbrook’s RCMP detachment received 178 calls for service throughout the week of… Continue reading

RCMP launches safe spaces program for LGTBQ community

Participating businesses can display a decal that promises a welcoming safe haven.

Cranbrook receives 400K windfall from province

Funding comes from traffic fines and programs geared towards smaller communities.

Youth recognized with Citizenship Awards at Canada Day

An annual Cranbrook tradition is the presentation of the Canada Day Citizenship… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook History Centre cuts ribbon on paleontology exhibit

A project 35 years in the making finally comes to fruition

The Graduates of 2018: Part I

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part II

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

The Graduates of 2018: Part III

The threat of inclement weather on Friday, June 29, led the Mount… Continue reading

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave

Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Crews respond to report of hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area near Squamish

Heat wave blamed for at least six deaths this week in Canada

Six dead in Montreal as much of Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

US World Cup ratings down 42 per cent without American team

While the immigration debate occupies politicians, the World Cup shows how much people from other countries help make up the fabric of New York.

Most Read