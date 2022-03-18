‘Tuesdays with Morrie:’ Death’s lessons for Life

Stephanie Kress directs Michael Grossman (left) and Landon Elliott in Mitch Albom’s ‘Tuesdays With Morrie,” now in rehearsals at the Studio Stage Door.

Cranbrook Community Theatre is proud to bring you its final show of our 2021/22 season, Mitch Albom’s Tuesdays with Morrie, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom.

The play is based on the book by journalist Mitch Albom’s about his experiences with his favorite, now dying, University professor. For fourteen Tuesdays he gathers wisdom and insight as he is taught life’s greatest lessons, ultimately transforming his life forever.

“The story is about death, which may typically leave the audience saddened,” said director Stephanie Kress. “However, as we finish experiencing the story, we are left filled with love, light and hope. As Morrie says in the play, ‘The truth is … once you learn how to die, you learn how to live.’ I am drawn to this, because simply, it is true.”

The show stars Landon Elliott as Mitch and Michael Grossman as Morrie. Amy Penney is producer.

Tickets are now available online at cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com. Show dates are April 29 and 30, May 1* May 5-7 and May 11-14, Show time is 7:30 p.m. *except for the May 1 Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Masks are no longer required to attend CCT events, but theatre-goers are encouraged to continue wearing masks if it makes them feel more comfortable in our small space. CCT respects that everyone is going at their own pace and we’re excited to have audiences back in the Studio/Stage Door.

CCT’s 2021/2022 season is made possible through a BC Community Gaming Funds grant and the support from the City of Cranbrook.