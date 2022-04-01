Triple Band Stand evening presents the region’s best Jazz

On Friday, April 8, the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook will play host to “the Triple Band Stand,” a concert of instrumental jazz on the theatre’s main stage. The headliner is a new big band, Brass Roots. Take 4 and little jazz orchestra are also on the bill.

This is the debut appearance of Brass Roots, a new ensemble made up of 12 experienced musicians from throughout the East Kootenay. The Brass Roots sound is a bold mix of funk, swing and Latin jazz, with big band power and a fresh modern edge.

The show will open with Take Four’s traditional jazz favourites and pass on to contemporary jazz themes with the little jazz orchestra. The second half will feature Brass Roots, presenting the new sounds of Latin jazz — with songs like Chick Corea’s Spain, and Michael Bublé’s arrangement of Sway.

The three bands will even collaborate for the last tune of the evening.

The concert is intended as a celebration to end the long period of pandemic silence for the arts and music.

Brass Roots (pictured at top) are:

Saxophones: Larry Dureski – alto, Murray Knipfel – tenor, Mario Araujo – baritone. Trumpets: Randy Marchi, Shinobu Murata. Trombone: Shelby Lehmann. Guitar: Don Glasrud. Piano: Tim Plait. Bass: Jim Cameron Drums: Graham Knipfel. Auxiliary Percussion: Sven Heyde: Conductor: Evan Bueckert.

Tickets are available at Key City Theatre or online.

Take Four is a group of five professional musicians playing a variety of traditional jazz favourites. Based in Kimberley, each member of Take Four brings many years of experience to their sound, and are well known for entertaining audiences throughout Canada, the U.S. and South Asia.

Take Four (pictured above) is Jim Cameron on bass, Tim Plait on piano, Graham Knipfel on drums, Don Glasrud on guitar, and Randy Marchi on trumpet and vocals.

Based in Cranbrook, the littlejazz Orchestra is an instrumental jazz, groove and funk quartet well known for its lively improvisations, tight rhythmic playing and energetic live shows. They have released two studio albums and are the house band at the Heid Out Restaurant and Brewery in Cranbrook.

LJO (pictured above) is Graham Barnes on guitar, Evan Bueckert playing keyboards, Janice Nicli on bass, and Sven Heyde playing drums.

