Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

Whichever show garners the most Tony Award nominations on Tuesday will very likely sound familiar.

That’s because most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music, including “Harry Potter,” ”Mean Girls,” ”Frozen,” ”SpongeBob SquarePants,” ”Summer,” ”Escape to Margaritaville” and “The Band’s Visit.”

Best new musical nominations are expected for “The Band’s Visit,” based on a 2007 Israeli film about an accidental clash of cultures, and Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls,” which she adapted from her much-beloved and oft-quoted 2004 high school comedy movie.

Other shows hoping to score a nomination in that category are the goofy undersea adaptation “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Disney’s retelling of “Frozen,” the Hal Prince revue “Prince of Broadway,” the Jimmy Buffet musical “Escape to Margaritaville” and “Summer,” about disco diva Donna Summer

Most observers believe J.K. Rowling’s latest “Harry Potter” offering will lead the best new play nominees. The two-part “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which picks up 19 years from where Rowling’s last novel left off and portrays Potter and his friends as grown-ups, won nine Olivier Awards in London before coming to America and bewitching critics and audiences alike.

Other best play candidates include “Farinelli and the King,” ”The Children,” ”Junk,” ”Meteor Shower,” ”Latin History for Morons,” ”John Lithgow: Stories by Heart” and “The Parisian Woman.”

“Carousel,” ”My Fair Lady” and “Once on This Island” will make up the best musical revival category, mostly because they’re only eligible nominees. The best play revival will probably be led by “Angels in America,” ”Three Tall Women” and “The Iceman Cometh.”

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night. While “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 awards in 2016 and went on to win 11, just last year “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” earned a leading 12 nominations but got just two technical awards on the big night.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ musical lead Tony nods
Next story
Laurie Middle School presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Just Posted

Laurie Middle School presents “Beauty and the Beast”

No one’s gloomy or complaining when the flatware’s entertaining

Youth ambassador candidates introduced

Over 200 people attended the Youth Ambassador Ball Saturday evening in Cranbrook as the 2018 Sweetheart of Sam Steele candidates were formally introduced

RCMP officer accused in Castlegar shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Another tourism tenure proposed

Hunting organization, Wildsight raising concerns about wildlife, habitat.

Venue change for Anthrax, Testament concert

The Thrashpocalypse tour moves to Cranbrook Curling Centre

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

12-year-old girl from 108 Mile Ranch dies in quad incident

Fundraiser set up to help family

Most Read