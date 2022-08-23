Tom Cochrane returning to Key City Theatre this fall

Tom Cochrane and his various bands have firmly cemented themselves as a popular arena touring act across Canada in the past few decades.

However, this Fall, Cochrane will be performing a series of intimate theatre shows in British Columbia. Fans in Cranbrook, and Trail and region will be happy to note that they will get the chance to see and hear one of the all time greats in Canada in a theatre setting.

Tom Cochrane has been the recipient of 8 Juno Awards, plus multiple songwriter awards from SOCAN, CAPAC, and ASCAP. Cochrane is also a GRAMMY nominee, a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame. He holds an honorary doctorate, has a coveted place on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and has been honoured with both the order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

Cochrane’s tireless philanthropic work over the past few decades is very worthy of mention, and gets little recognition, because it is very often overshadowed by his tremendous musical accomplishments. He has worked with War Child, World Vision, Waterkeeper Alliance, Amnesty International, Make Poverty History, World Animal Protection, The United Way, Unison, Tree Canada, and Tempo just to name a few. He was a performer at Live 8, and in both Tears are Not Enough, and Young Artists for Haiti.

And then there is his incredible music. The album, Mad Mad World remains among the top selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond-Certified status on the strengths of such hit singles as the title track, No regrets, Washed Away, Sinking Like a Sunset, and of course Life is a Highway, which reigned at #1 for 6 straight weeks in Canada, and reached #6 on the North American Billboard Hot 100, and went on to become recognized the world over.

An intimate evening with Tom Cochrane LIVE at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre on November 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at the Key City Box office, or by calling 250-426-7006 or on line at keycitytheatre.com. On November 9th the show will stop in at Trail’s Charles Bailey Theatre. Tickets in Trail will go on sale to the general public Thursday, August 25th at 12 noon. You can get your tickets at the box office, or by calling 250-368-9669, or on line at thebailey.ca. All seats are reserved. You are advised to get your tickets early for this event, and take the opportunity to see and hear this special theatre performance by the artist who emerged from Lynn Lake Manitoba, more than 4 decades ago with guitar in hand and harmonica in pocket, and is still riding the highway today.

Tom Cochrane LIVE on tour is presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection.