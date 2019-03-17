Tom Cochrane and Red Rider in Cranbrook

Tom Cochrane and Red Rider returned to Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre, Saturday, March 16. It was the Canadian rock and roll great’s third visit to the area, including a performance at Western Financial Place a couple of years ago, and he asked the sell-out crowd to keep bringing him and the band back. The crowd roared its agreement.

Cochrane and the band — Jeff Jones on bass, Davide Direnzo on drums and Ken Greer on guitar, keys and pedal steel — rocked hard all night on a songbook of iconic hits — Big League, Life is a Highway, White Hot, Lunatic Fringe, Avenue A — a repertoire covering Cochrane’s and Red Rider’s career.

Barry Coulter photos