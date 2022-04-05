Three in popular concert series at Key City Theatre set for Wednesday, April 213

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concerts continue on the Key City Theatre’s gallery stage. The series, now in its fifth year, pairs a Canadian touring artist with a local opening act to develop networking opportunities for artists. The intimate performances offer a remarkable connection between artist and audience.

On Wednesday April 13th, Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell opens the show for John Wort Hannam. Hannam, an Alberta singer, song-writer and musician, is releasing his seventh full-length recording, Acres of Elbow Room, and has a few feathers in his lucky hat that include a JUNO nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award for Best Album of the Year, a CBC Galaxie Rising Star Award, a Kerrville Texas New Folk win, and numerous Western Canadian Music Award and Canadian Folk Music Award nominations. He has spent years learning the craft of songwriting and is using those tools to write some of his most personal songs. www.johnworthannam.com/

Heather Gemmell is a popular Kootenay artist who draws inspiration from the wild and rugged landscape that she calls home. With a choice of traditional instruments, kinetic stage percussion, and old-timey lyrics, she places herself into the category of authentic folk/roots, with a slight hint of bluegrass. www.heathergemmellmusic.com/

The shows are presented through a collaboration between Key City Theatre and the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant and Fisher Peak Brewing Company. Tickets available at the Key City Theatre box office www.keycitytheatre.com/