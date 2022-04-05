John Wort Hannam (left) is playing Winter Ale at KCT April 13. Hemmell Gemmell (right) is opening.

John Wort Hannam (left) is playing Winter Ale at KCT April 13. Hemmell Gemmell (right) is opening.

Three in popular concert series at Key City Theatre set for Wednesday, April 213

Fisher Peak Winter Ale concerts continue on the Key City Theatre’s gallery stage. The series, now in its fifth year, pairs a Canadian touring artist with a local opening act to develop networking opportunities for artists. The intimate performances offer a remarkable connection between artist and audience.

On Wednesday April 13th, Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell opens the show for John Wort Hannam. Hannam, an Alberta singer, song-writer and musician, is releasing his seventh full-length recording, Acres of Elbow Room, and has a few feathers in his lucky hat that include a JUNO nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award for Best Album of the Year, a CBC Galaxie Rising Star Award, a Kerrville Texas New Folk win, and numerous Western Canadian Music Award and Canadian Folk Music Award nominations. He has spent years learning the craft of songwriting and is using those tools to write some of his most personal songs. www.johnworthannam.com/

Heather Gemmell is a popular Kootenay artist who draws inspiration from the wild and rugged landscape that she calls home. With a choice of traditional instruments, kinetic stage percussion, and old-timey lyrics, she places herself into the category of authentic folk/roots, with a slight hint of bluegrass. www.heathergemmellmusic.com/

The shows are presented through a collaboration between Key City Theatre and the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society and sponsored by The Heid Out Restaurant and Fisher Peak Brewing Company. Tickets available at the Key City Theatre box office www.keycitytheatre.com/

Previous story
Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service will conduct a prescribed burn near Quartz Lake in Premier Lake Provincial Park on Thursday, April 7, 2022 if conditions allow it.
Prescribed burn in Premier Lake area this Thursday, April 7

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Cranbrook Hearing Loss Clinic, Winner of the Professional Service Excellence Award. (Barry Coulter photo)
The 2022 Cranbrook Business Excellence Awards

John Wort Hannam (left) is playing Winter Ale at KCT April 13. Hemmell Gemmell (right) is opening.
Three in popular concert series at Key City Theatre set for Wednesday, April 213