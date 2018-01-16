Clockwise from top” The Eisenhauers, Velle, the Lovebullies, and the Smith Fraser Duo are among the acts slated for the third annual Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series. Also performing are the Sophisticrats, and opening acts Jamie Neve, Joelle, Meaghan and Danielle, Slow Joe Crow, Darin Welch, Wild Honey, and a special mystery performance.

Third Winter Ale Concert Series kicks off Jan. 31

It’s almost time for the latest edition of a significant cultural event on our winter calendar.

Barry Coulter

We’re deep in the heart of winter, and it’s almost time for the latest edition of what’s become a significant cultural event on the East Kootenay Winter calendar.

The third annual Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series is back, and bigger and better than ever, with five shows slated between January 31 and May 15.

The popular concert series is hosted by Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, in conjunction with the Key City Theatre. Fisher Peak Brewing Company is a major sponsor.

Wait, there’s a special twist this year.

“This year, we’re holding kind of a five and one series, with a bonus mystery show featuring two different artists,” said organizer Jamie Neve of FPPAS. “ This will coincide with the Jambalaya Kitchen Party on April 8.”

The April 8 artists will remain mysterious until such time as the big reveal. However, if you think “Jambalaya,” you can also think “Blues” (also, jambalaya will be served).

In the meantime, the other five shows are no secret, and the line-up features top performance talent from B.C. and Alberta, with each show featuring a local artist as opening act.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Velle takes the stage with her seven-piece band to kick off the series on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Her sound as been described as powerful and unique, a mixture of retro, roots and soul and a smattering of all styles. Opening the show is Jamie Neve.

The Eisenhauers — a husband and wife duo who are veterans of the road, perform Wednesday, Feb. 21, with Joelle, Meaghan and Danielle as opening act.

Next up, the The Lovebullies — a “vintage” rock band out of Calgary, who’ll arrive for Wednesday, March 28, with Wild Honey opening

The Smith Fraser Duo (Andy Smith and Neil Fraser) play Jazz standards and originals in the 1930s style. Think Django Reinhardt. Show is Wednesday, April 25, with Darin Welch opening)

And the Sophisticats — a band lighting up the region with danceable Latin and Funk sounds on Tuesday, May 15, with Slow Joe Crow opening.

The Winter Ale Concert Series takes place in the intimate space of the Key City Theatre’s Gallery Stage, making the audience a key part of the performance. Tickets are available at the Key City Theatre box office or online at www.keycitytheatre.com.

