The tradition carries on

Locals Coffee House, Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Studio Stage Door

Pictured, left to right: Bob Clark, Cosima Wells, Shawna Plant, Steve Knowles, Judy Cleland, Rollie Cummins, Bill Cleland. In front, Lindsay Vermette, Maya Vermette, Isaac Vermette. Not pictured: Tim Ross and the Loco Roadies Jon Bisset and Doug Crawley. (Barry Coulter photo)

The latest in the Locals Coffee House concert series, Saturday, Jan. 13, featured a diverse range of performers and the usual packed house.

On the bill were the “Loco Roadies” — Jon Bisset and Doug Crawley, who dropped their backstage duties to fill in for a replacement.

Bill Cleland and Isaac Vermette took the stage — a grandfather and grandson duo — to regale the audience with a set of Woody Guthrie tunes.

Shawna Plant and Cosima Wells soared in two-part vocal harmony.

The Cleland family band SageGrass took the stage again in the second half, with a member of each generation taking a song.

Cowboy rocker Tim Ross performed some originals and some covers.

The fabulous, fantastic and famous Tick Magnets — Steve Knowles, Bob Clark and Rollie Cummins — closed the show.

The next Locals Coffee House is set for Saturday, Feb. 3.