The tradition carries on

The latest in the Locals Coffee House concert series, Saturday, Jan. 13, featured a diverse range of performers and the usual packed house.
On the bill were the “Loco Roadies” — Jon Bisset and Doug Crawley, who dropped their backstage duties to fill in for a replacement.
Bill Cleland and Isaac Vermette took the stage — a grandfather and grandson duo — to regale the audience with a set of Woody Guthrie tunes.
Shawna Plant and Cosima Wells soared in two-part vocal harmony.
The Cleland family band SageGrass took the stage again in the second half, with a member of each generation taking a song.
Cowboy rocker Tim Ross performed some originals and some covers.
The fabulous, fantastic and famous Tick Magnets — Steve Knowles, Bob Clark and Rollie Cummins — closed the show.
The next Locals Coffee House is set for Saturday, Feb. 3.