The Sounds of Summer in Rotary Park

Full-on summer is upon us in Cranbrook. Summer Sounds is one of the sure signs of its arrival.

The 2018 Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park Outdoor Concert Series, presented by Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, is now underway in Rotary Park, and will run every Saturday through to September from 6-10 pm.

The season will culminate with a two-day music festival, Sept. 1 and 2.

Here’s a look ahead for the rest of the month, starting with this Saturday, July 14:

Keith Larsen (performing from 6:30 to 7:30) comes with a decades-long history of playing in notable East Kootenay band. He is also an instructor, teaching stints for Foothills Acoustic Music Institute. He brings his years of diverse musical experience together and is striking out now as a solo performer. Guitarist, singer, songwriter and musical chameleon. Folk, Rock, Bluegrass and Bluesman performing well-crafted acoustic music centered around guitar, vocals, foot percussion and harmonica.

East-West Connection (8 pm-10 pm) with lead vocalist Tom Bungay on rhythm guitar, Rick Parsons on keyboards, Gene Anderson on bass and back up vocals and Brian Hamilton on drums, are well known for their classic country, maritime standards, classic rock and folk songs. The band’s musical skills are both strong and smooth – easily inspiring audiences to dance.

And looking ahead to the weeks to come:

Clayton and Joelle kick off events on July 21, 6:30 – 7:30. Their genuine country-roots style is reminiscent of the ‘60’s American folk revival scene. The deftness of their singing and songwriting has not gone unsung: the recently married duo were recognized by the Kootenay Music Awards with the Album of the Year for their debut release in 2016. Live, their sweet and soulful music is punctuated with stories behind the songs, inside jokes that the whole audience becomes a part of and true generosity of spirit.

Following Clayton and Joelle, Las Cha Chas take the stage from 8-10 pm. Based in Sayiluta, Mexico Las Cha Chas will be in the Kimberley/Cranbrook area for three months this summer. They have performed in Kimberley on several other occasions as Kalli Band. Lead singer, Alejandro Del Valle, is the owner of the Chillum Surf House (bar) in Mexico. The last time they played in Kimberley was in 2008 and they are thrilled to be back in the Kootenays after a 10-year absence.

Dave Prinn is opening up the show for the Holly on Jon Quartet on Saturday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 pm. Dave has played regularly with numerous bands covering various styles of music in Alberta and BC. At the core he is a balladeer and feels most at home singing a combination of cover and original music, frequently accompanied by one or more of the broad selection of local musicians.

Playing a mix of classic blues, original blues and blues/rock, the Holly and Jon Quartet (8-10 pm) has appeared on festival stages and concert halls throughout the East and West Kootenay. Holly Hyatt: vocal and bass; Jon Burden: vocal and guitar; Clint Swanson: Sax; Steve Wilson: drums.

