The Season Gets Hotter at Summer Sounds

Summer Sounds and Dancing in the Park will be sizzling with more Kootenay talent on Saturday, August 20th from 6-10pm. The Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) volunteers have already showcased eighteen incredible acts at Cranbrook Rotary Park since early July. The free community concert series, primarily funded by Columbia Basin Trust through the Regional District of East Kootenay, have become the popular place for locals and visitors to relax, dance, meet new friends or reconnect with familiar ones.

Beginning at 6 pm, Emma Kade, an award-winning pop singer/songwriter from Radium, will open the show. Channeling sweet melodies in combination with unforgettable lyrics, there is a song for everyone in her music. At the age of 24, she already has almost 10 years of professional song writing under her belt, and has written everything from Country, Folk, and Pop to Hip-Hop and Dance music. Sample her music at https://www.emmakade.com/

At 7 pm Douglas Francis Mitchell, a Cranbrook sing-songwriter, is joined by Wally Smith, a guy who claims to be able to squeeze a tune out of a chicken and sadly he’s not exaggerating. The audience won’t know what hit them and will be begging for more. Mitchell has written over 125 songs, on guitar, banjo and guitelele including songs for the Council of Canadians, the Ktunaxa Nation, and BiketoWorkBC. His songs have aired on CBC Toronto, Regina, Kelowna, and Victoria. He is currently recording his fourth album ‘Kickin’ Around the Kootenays’ which will be out in the fall of 2022. Smith is a player of many instruments who feels the urge to make music flow no matter the genre, with the possible exceptions of rap and throat singing; from Scottish small pipes to various drums, tin whistles, button accordion, mandolin, guitar, and the most egregious instrument of all, the banjo. Rumour has it he pines for a stand-up bass but almost needs a ‘roady’ to carry all the instruments he mangles now.

Douglas Francis Mitchell and Wally Smith

Taking over the stage at 8PM and keeping the entertainment fiery hot is singer, songwriter, and guitarist Judy Brown. Her 2018 solo album ‘Say It’ delivered authentic, witty and serious self-penned songs and by 2019, Brown performed an official showcase at the Toronto Blues Society’s Blues Summit Nine and was nominated for a 2019 Kootenay Music Award. She formed The Judy Brown Band with renowned bassist Gary Kendall, performing live and garnering radio and TV coverage. After 30 years in the Toronto music scene, she now calls Nelson, BC home where she regularly performs with Kootenay based musical friends including Sam Hurrie, Donny Walker, Holly Hyatt, and John Burden.

This concert is sponsored by the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort along with their charity of choice, Joanna’s House, which provides accommodations for out-of-town families with loved ones receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital.

A beer garden supplied and operated by Fisher Peak Brewing Company is in the venue along with a few food vendors. Attendees should bring their water bottles and chairs and be aware of the City of Cranbrook’s Clean Air Bylaw #3940 prohibiting smoking or vaping in the park to protect the health and safety of everyone.

Volunteer opportunities and more details at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com