The Quimbys, Voodoo Rhythm Kings hit the stage for Summer Sounds on long weekend

Pictured are The Quimbys, who will play at Summer Sounds in Rotary Park on Saturday, July 31st. (FPPAS file)

Live music continues in Cranbrook for the long weekend, with The Quimbys and Voodoo Rhythm Kings hitting the stage at Rotary Park on July 31st.

Summer Sounds begins with The Quimbys at 6p.m., followed by the Voodoo Rhythm Kings at 7:30. As always, summer sounds is a free event hosted by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS).

The Quimbys are a husband and wife duo, Ferdy Belland and Erin Dalton, who first got together as musical partners over 20 years ago.

“With a shared love of John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Iron & Wine, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Gordon Lightfoot, Blue Rodeo, Bruce Cockburn, and a whole other shwack of notable folk-rock artists from the 1960s through to the modern day, The Quimbys show off their musical and romantic harmony through laid-back tongue-in-cheek performances that aim to disarm and delight,” FPPAS said in a press release.

The Voodoo Rhythm Kings consist of Keith Larsen, Murf Martin and Joe Baccus.

“VRK are three veteran musicians with loads of stage experience performing blues to bluegrass, to Rock n Roll. You’ll hear about dive bars to festival stages and other good stories,” FPPAS said. “They have a deep love of all things music and a passion to perform and deliver.”

There will be cold beer from Fisher Peak Brewing Company available for purchase, with a variety of food vendors at the park as well.

“With record lingering hot temperatures in Cranbrook, young volunteer Lucas, the official ‘Summer Sounds WaterBoy’, will fill up your water bottle for free and shoot you one of his adorable smiles, dimples and all,” FPPAS said.

The volunteers with FPPAS ask that everyone who attends Summer Sounds follows their community care plan, which includes the following:

– Allow space between your spot and others

– Be respectful as we all adjust to reconnection at a different pace

– Masking is encouraged – not mandatory

– Consider leaving pets at home

– Stay home if you’re not feeling well or have been recently around someone who has tested positive for a communicable disease

– Please use Rotary Park’s designated Entry/Exits

– Be kind to our wonderful volunteers

– Dance in your own space

– Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available