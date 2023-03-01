The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival entry deadline is approaching

For the 2023 East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival (EKPAF), the Registration Deadline is fast approaching. Entries must be submitted by Friday, March 10 (except for Dance which had an earlier deadline) at www.ekperformingartsfestival.com with a secure payment system set up.

Returning eagerly to in-person performing, this festival is open to anyone, whether guided by a teacher or self-taught. EKPAF brings in distinguished adjudicators to give wise advice and caring support to participants of all ages and levels, including adults in some disciplines.

The schedule will span well over a month, as follows –

Dance: Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12

Speech Arts: Wednesday, April 5

Voice: Tuesday to Friday, April 11-14

Piano: Monday to Wednesday, April 17-19

Strings: Friday, April 21.

Events will take place at First Baptist Church on 14th Avenue South, the Key City Theatre, the Studio Stage Door on 9th Avenue South, and Fort Steele’s Wildhorse Theatre. The Festival Showcase will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Key City Theatre.

Since its 1930 inauguration as a ‘musical festival’, EKPAF has given stimulus, professional guidance, encouragement, awards, and a sense of artistic community to innumerable performing arts entrants. Participants from this region have gone on to achieve major success as performers, teachers, arts administrators, composers, choreographers, community and church musicians, performing fund-raisers for worthy causes, instrument repairers, and more.

“Talent, devotion and passion for the arts are spread over the land as if by a butterknife,” says communications director Arne Sahlen. “EKPAF helps greatly to give our small-centre students the kind of invaluable stimulus that big cities provide.”

The many awards offered in the various disciplines confer a sense of accomplishment and add incentive to continue learning. EKPAF is seeking corporate and personal award sponsors to provide increased recognition and foster excellence. For more information or to offer awards, please contact Board president Kristin Jubinville at ekpafestival@gmail.com