The Cave: Waiting out the inferno at Key City Theatre

The Cave is a collaboration of ideas from three equally brilliant artists, John Millard, Tomson Highway, and Martha Ross!

The Cave is a 75-minute cabaret event that ingeniously addresses the climate crisis. This interspecies song-cycle is told with song and narration through the perspective of animals.

A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom. These unlikely and singed bedfellows share their stories and take comfort in their newfound community while the fire encroaches.

Sung in English and Cree, this 75-minute sung-through story cabaret combines live music and immersive visuals with wry humour and poignant storytelling. Intimate and entertaining, The Cave is a timely parable about the folly of our actions and the impact on friends and foes alike of the climate crisis that rages around us.

