A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom.

A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom.

The Cave: Waiting out the inferno at Key City Theatre

The Cave, by John Millard, Tomson Highway, and Martha Ross, is a cabaret event thatlooks at the climate crisis, told with song and narration through the perspective of animals.

Another brilliant masterpiece is coming to Key City Theatre this October 27th, The Cave. This brilliant show is a collaboration of ideas from three equally brilliant artists, John Millard, Tomson Highway, and Martha Ross!

The Cave is a 75-minute cabaret event that ingeniously addresses the climate crisis. This interspecies song-cycle is told with song and narration through the perspective of animals.

A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom. These unlikely and singed bedfellows share their stories and take comfort in their newfound community while the fire encroaches.

Sung in English and Cree, this 75-minute sung-through story cabaret combines live music and immersive visuals with wry humour and poignant storytelling. Intimate and entertaining, The Cave is a timely parable about the folly of our actions and the impact on friends and foes alike of the climate crisis that rages around us.

This show is filled with beautiful songs, brilliant acting and dancing, and insightful learnings about our surroundings! Get your tickets for this show through the box office, open Mondays to Fridays 12:00-6:00 PM, through the phone (250-426-7006), or online at www.keycitytheatre.com! Get your tickets today!

Previous story
Blink-182 announce reunion tour with co-founder DeLonge back after 8 years

Just Posted

The BC Local Government Elections are set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Cranbrook city council and mayoral candidates state their case

A group of animals flee from a vicious forest fire and seek refuge in Bear’s cave. Waiting out the inferno, they reflect on their lives, their lost garden, and their impending doom.
The Cave: Waiting out the inferno at Key City Theatre

Abigail Betker (at left) and Noah McFadzen (at right) are the East Kootenay Volleyball Club’s John Kendal Award recipients for 2022. (Submitted)
EK Volleyball Club presents John Kendal Award for 2022

Seven candidates are running for six seats on Cranbrook city council. From left to right: Wes Graham, Ron Popoff, Mike Peabody, Wayne Stetski, Lynnette Wray, Jeremy Youngward and Norma Blissett. Trevor Crawley photo.
Candidates for Cranbrook city council debate the issues