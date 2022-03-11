‘The Captain Is Still On Board’ takes top prize

A Cranbrook artist is the first place winner in a new exhibition for 2022 put on by the Canadian Federation of Artists.

One of two pieces submitted by Joseph Cross for the new online exhibition — titled “The Captain Is Still On Board” — won first place. With it comes a $1,000 award. In a press release from his studio, josephcrossart.com, the artist said he wasn’t aware that there was even a competition or award involved.

The Federation of Canadian Artists is a membership-driven, not-for-profit organization, founded in 1941 by Canadian artists, including Group of Seven luminary Lawren Harris. The mission of the FCA is to advance the knowledge and appreciation of art and culture to all Canadians, offering education, exhibition and communication in the Visual Arts, and to support and promote emerging to professional member artists.

“The Captain Is Still On Board” is a pastel painting 36 inches wide by 24 inches high. Framed size is 42 inches wide by 30 inches high.

“While walking around French Creek area on Vancouver Island with a good friend, I saw this black cat sitting on an abandoned boat in the yard at Port Master,” Cross said in a statement.

“Being a cat lover, and seeing how it looked so at home on the old boat, I just had to paint this scene.”

The Federation Showcase Online Exhibition is a brand new exhibition for 2022.

“As collectors, patrons and art enthusiasts have become more comfortable with online exhibition platforms over the last couple of years, we’ve created this exhibition as an additional opportunity for our member artists to showcase their works,” read a statement from the FCA gallery.

“Our artists were encouraged to share their latest and greatest pieces, and they certainly delivered! There is a beautiful mix of representational and abstract pieces, outside the box sculptures, and some hints at our other upcoming exhibitions in the form of animals and florals.

“This exhibition highlights the wonderful variety of works our talented member artists create, and is sure to delight and impress.

The Online Federation Showcase runs from March 1-31. See it at federationgallery.com/exhibit/2022_online_federation_showcase/3328

To buy a framed piece can contact Nicole at the FCA Gallery at 604-681-8534 or email at sales@artists.ca. For more information on Joseph’s work visit www.josephcrossart.com