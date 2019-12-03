Take the Cole Porter Express to paradise

Key City Theatre holding $5,000 travel voucher raffle for the occasion of ‘Anything Goes’

It’s De-Lightful It’s De-Lovely! It’s the Anything Goes Dream of a Lifetime Raffle!

Let your dreams take flight and set your sights on the high seas of adventure! Key City Theatre is thrilled to announce their exciting Anything Goes — Dream of a Lifetime Raffle where You could win a $5,000 voucher to make your wildest travel dreams come true. Springtime in Paris, Christmas-time on the Mexican Riviera, Anne of Green Gable’s House in PEI – The only limit is your imagination!

Anything Goes is Key City Theatre’s signature musical production directed by Brenda Babinski of The Producers and Chicago fame. It’s a boatload of fun. Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl – no musical puts it on stage better than Antying Goes! A hilarious, shipboard romp, wrapped around one of Cole Porter’s most magical scores featuring talented actors from our local community.

There are six Early Bird Draws of two tickets to your choice of Key City Theatre presentations plus a $50 Heid out Gift Card — one at each performance of Anything Goes: December 31, January 10, 11, 12 and 16 , 17.

The $5,000 travel voucher Grand Prize Draw takes place closing night Saturday January 18. Dream of A Lifetime Travel Raffle tickets will make a wonderful stocking stuffer.

Tickets are just $20 and are available online at KeyCityTheatre.com, at the Box Office daytimes and during performances, and from any one of the amazing local cast and crew members. Anything Goes!

