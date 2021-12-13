Take Four will play the Kimberley Elks Club on Friday, Dec. 17. Left to right: Don Glasrud, Graham Knipfel, Randy Marchi, Tim Plait and Jim Cameron.

Take Four to play at Kimberley Elks Club on Dec. 17

Kimberley’s Take Four will be performing a blend of traditional jazz and pop favourites live at the Elks Club on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Elks Club, but act quick as the event is likely to sell out.

Take Four is made up by Don Glasrun on guitar, Randy Marchi on trumpet and vocals, Tim Plait on piano and Jim Cameron on bass. This concert will also be the official debut of their fantastic new drummer Graham Knipfel.

The band will play two initial sets and then re-take the stage with some surprise guest musicians, all told making for a wonderful holiday night of music.

Proof of vaccination is required at the door.


Take Four will play the Kimberley Elks Club on Friday, Dec. 17. Left to right: Don Glasrud, Graham Knipfel, Randy Marchi, Tim Plait and Jim Cameron.
