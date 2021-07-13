Symphony of the Kootenays presents: Reconnections

Submitted by Jim Webster

Reconnections 2021 has come and gone but will be long remembered by those in attendance. Rising from the ashes of the cancellation of Symphony on the Mountain, the event was ever developing after first being proposed in April of this year. Change was constant as the Covid guidelines were amended for gathering and audience size..

Initially the idea was to make a music video with four musicians, but the end of Saturday night and beginning last Thursday the Symphony of the Kootenays had hosted 13 musicians, a film and sound crew of eight, held two rehearsals, two outdoor concerts, recorded three music videos , live streamed Friday night’s mountain-top concert on YouTube and recorded video and sound for a two hour TV special to air this fall.

Reconnections proved to be a very apt name as symphony members reunited and performed for the first time in 18 months, the audience members were finally able to enjoy live music. In addition it proved a perfect opportunity to thank and salute our healthcare and frontline workers.

The Alberta based film crew from Bamboo Shoots worked closely with Kimberley videographer Mark Locki and Cranbrook’s Ben Blomander of PB Pro Audio and Sound recording and filming full-time through the three days. We are grateful to Telus who sponsored the Alberta crew and will be producing a full length musical documentary of the days leading up toad including the concerts.

The staff of Kimberley Alpine Resort and in particular Brian Copping and his team worked many hours to prepare the top of the mountain for the event and to get everyone up and down the hill safely.

Kimberley Timbermart, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Telus, Bamboo Shoots, Tourism Kimberley, the Cities of Kimberley and Cranbrook, the Cranbrook History Centre, the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies, Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives, Artistic Media Productions, Prestige Inn, BC Arts Council, PB Pro Audio and Sound, Mark Locki Productions, the Dewart Family, the Almo Motel, Elizabeth Lake Lodge and Gaming BC were just a few of those that contributed to a successful event.

The audience had nothing but praise on social media and seemed happy to once again enjoy live music and gather…

“Last night was SPECTACULAR! One of those nights in a lifetime that one never forgets. Thank you! Onward and upward to next year!” said guest Helen Robertson

Everyone is looking forward to the return of Symphony on Mountain July 8th and 9th, 2022. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite with the Gala tickets limited in number.

You can watch a recording of the live streamed Kimberley concert on YouTube.

Personally, I’d like to thank the musicians for once again bringing music to our ears.

Photos courtesy of Lyle Grisedale