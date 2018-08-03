SummerSounds heads into second month

The Holly and Jon Quartet are pictured rocking Rotary Park Saturday, July 28, headlining that evening’s edition of the SummerSound Sounds Concert Series. Dave Prinn opened up the affair. The Quartet are Holly Hyatt: vocal and bass; Jon Burden: vocal and guitar; Clint Swanson: Sax; Steve Wilson: drums (not pictured). Events resume Saturday, August 4, at 6:30 pm, with Velle, followed by Blues rocking Band of Brothers. Be there or be square. Barry Coulter photo