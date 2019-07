Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society popular concert series is back.

Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park 2019 kicked off Saturday, 2019, in Rotary Park in Cranbrook, with Kimberley band Kootenay Lately launching the affair.

The Anadil Belly Dancers were on hand for the middle performance, and rock band Camaro finished off the evening.

Events were interrupted by a brief spell of rain — but only briefly.

Up next, Saturday, July 13: Maddisun, followed by Key City Zumba and the Voodoo Rhythm Kings.