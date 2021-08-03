Summer Sounds: Handsome Devils Opening for ‘littlejazz’ Orchestra

The Handsome Devils (left) and the little jazz Orchestra (right) take the stage at the next Summer Sounds, Saturday, August 7, in Rotary Park in Cranbrook.

Summer Sounds live music continues in Cranbrook at Rotary Park on August 7.

Expect the sounds of sweetly picked acoustic guitars, swampy bottleneck blues, screaming electric and powerful, soulful vocals when the show opens at 6pm with the Handsome Devils. Brian Brons and Keith Larsen from Cranbrook are both long time veterans of the East Kootenay Music scene known for performing all genres of music. Together they have a vast musical library of songs and years of performance and entertainment experience opening for notable artists such as Colin James, Streetheart, and Allison Brown. With camaraderie and stage banter, they love to one up each other on their guitars, along with connecting and interacting with their audience.

Then at 7:30 pm the littlejazz Orchestra, an instrumental jazz and funk quartet with a reputation for its lively improvisations, tight rhythmic playing and energetic live shows, will fill the rest of the evening with two sets of incredible music.

L.J.O. is proudly one of Cranbrook’s own with Graham Barnes wielding the guitar, Evan Bueckert commanding the organ and keys, Janice Nicli delivering on bass, and Sven Heyde keeping the beat on drums.

More information on this free community concert series produced by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) can be found at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com.

Your thirst will be quenched by the Fisher Peak Brewing Company’s delicious craft beer products and a dinner menu and snacks are served by choice food vendors. Bring your chairs, dancing shoes and friends to Rotary Park for this night out. FPPAS volunteers will fill your water bottle for free to keep you hydrated and encourage everyone to join them in practicing the community care plan:

• Allow space between your spot and others;

• Be respectful as we all adjust to reconnection at a different pace;

• Masking is encouraged — not mandatory;

• Consider leaving pets at home;

• Stay home if you’re not feeling well or if you have recently been around someone who has tested positive for a communicable disease;

• Please use Rotary Park’s designated Entry/Exits;

• Be kind to our wonderful volunteers;

• Dance in your own space;

• free masks and hand sanitizer will be available.