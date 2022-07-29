Summer continues at Cranbrook Arts

The highlight of summer for Cranbrook Arts is Summer Camp. We love seeing the kid’s creativity and our future leaders learning along the way.

The last week of July, Grayson took the students through the movie making process, from clapper boards to scripts to props. The week prior, Megan led the kids through learning about a different famous artist every day and that week culminated with a Bob Ross session. The products of these camps have been fantastic. August begins with a week of Ultimate Upcycling.

This last weekend with a closing reception and demonstration happens July 30 in the 1401 Gallery. The beautiful carvings of Gitxsan artist Teddy Mahood and his wife Laurie has been on display for a month but will be replaced with the Cranbrook Quilter’s Guild Show ‘I Quilt’ for the month of August. If you wish to see the Mahood’s demonstration come by the Gallery between 1 pm and 3 pm in the afternoon of Saturday July 30. The reception will be held from 6 pm – 8 pm.

The ‘I Quilt’ show opens Friday, August 5, with an Opening Reception from 6 pm -8 pm. The public is invited to both receptions.

Tex Wiebe is our Feature Artist in the shop for the month of August. Come by and see his work in the window at 1013 Baker St.

Cranbrook Arts is excited to be part of Peak Fest once more after the long hiatus of no festival. Monique has surprises in store. If you have always wanted to be a ‘Chair Person’ then you need come see us in our yellow Cranbrook Arts tent. Peak Fest takes place the first weekend in September.

We are currently preparing for return to fall activities. Art After School and Teen Art Masters will run again with Shyre in the lead. Adult and Child pottery classes are being lined up. Monique who is taking over from Jenny in the programming department is working on several new classes. Congratulations to Monique Cudbertson for being appointed to this position. Watch for our advertising in late summer. Becoming a member of Cranbrook Arts will give you an early heads up on several classes. Memberships can be purchased in our shop at 1013 Baker St. If there is a particular class you would like to see or you know a potential instructor, please let us know at programming@cranbrookarts.com

We look forward to seeing you in the Shop or the 1401 Gallery or the workshop or Clay Time Studio.