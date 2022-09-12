Stephen King’s nightmare coming to the CCT stage

For the Townsman

Cranbrook Community Theatre is excited to bring you its first production of our 2022/2023 season, “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King.

King once disclosed in an interview that the inspiration for the novel came from a nightmare he had while on a red eye flight. He said that in his dream, he woke up on the plane and there was a woman sitting next to him who turned to him and said in a crazed voice. “I’m your number one fan!”

“Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is healing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it…and it does.

“I’ve never directed a thriller before,” says director Trevor Lundy, “so, why not start with the master, Stephen King? The three actors are among the best performers in the East Kootenays, and they are absolutely exceeding my expectations. You won’t want to miss these performances.”

“There are also some exciting special effects,” Lundy said. “I don’t want to give anything away, but we have some truly creative team members who are raising the bar on what we can do onstage with effects. I am so proud to be collaborating with this entire team.”

The show stars Tracy McGuire as Annie Wilkes, Jeff Cooper as author Paul Sheldon and Patrick Baranowski as Buster.

Tickets are now available online at cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com. Show dates are October 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23*, 26, 27, 28, and 29. All show times are 7:30 pm except for October 23, which is a matinee at 2 pm.

Cranbrook Community Theatre is grateful to our sponsors, Mike Paugh – IG Wealth Management and Cranbrook Flooring.

CCT’s 2022/2023 season is made possible through a BC Community Gaming Funds grant and the support from the City of Cranbrook.