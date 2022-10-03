Stars on Ice is coming to Cranbrook this December, with headliners Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko set to perform. (City of Cranbrook/Submitted file)

Stars on Ice is coming to Cranbrook this December, with headliners Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko set to perform. (City of Cranbrook/Submitted file)

Stars on Ice coming to Western Financial Place this December

Headliners Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko set to join other famous skaters

Famous figure skaters Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko will perform in Cranbrook during a special holiday skating show this December.

Stars on Ice will be at Western Financial Place for one day only, performing a holiday edition of the award-winning skating show.

“World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning will be joined by two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko to headline the 2022 Stars on Ice Holiday tour,” the City of Cranbrook said in a release.

Many other performers will take to the ice including Jeffrey Buttle, ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, pair champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Mariano, Nam Nguyen, Elladj Baldé and Alissa Czisny. Other performers are also set to be announced soon.

The performance takes place at 4p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 and tickets will be available as of Oct. 7. Tickets are $40, $70 and $100, plus service charges. Doors open at 3p.m. with the show beginning at 4.

Previous story
Patrick Stack brought humour to heavy Rambo film as Lt. Clinton Morgen

Just Posted

Doug McPhee is running for re-election as trustee for SD5 board of education. Photo courtesy Doug McPhee.
McPhee running for re-election as trustee for SD5 board of education

Stars on Ice is coming to Cranbrook this December, with headliners Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko set to perform. (City of Cranbrook/Submitted file)
Stars on Ice coming to Western Financial Place this December

The Hesperian
It happened this week in 1915

Rotary Club of Cranbrook held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 to mark the official grand opening of phase one of the new Moir Park Perimeter Trail. Pictured are representatives from the organizations and businesses involved including Rotary, JCI Kootenay, McElhanney, the City of Cranbrook, BA Blacktop and Emco Waterworks. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Rotary Club of Cranbrook hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Moir Park Perimeter Trail