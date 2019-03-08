Gordon Sheridan, Manager of the Wild Horse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, will be your host at talent show auditions this weekend.

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

Local theatre manager and impresario Gordon Sheridan is launching a new venture out at Fort Steele’s Wild Horse Theatre, a project that’s been in the works for months and is coming to fruition in May, 2019.

Auditions are taking place this weekend for the inaugural Wild Horse Theatre Talent Show. Performers of all ages are invited out to Fort Steele Heritage Town Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, for a chance to compete in the two-day talent show set for May 24 and 25, and a $1,000 cash prize.

“I’ve not had a lot of people sign up for auditions, but I’m expecting a lot of people to just show up,” Sheridan said.

The show itself will be a two-night event, taking place May 24 and 25. “The first night, the runners-up will be chosen,” Sheridan said. “The second night they’ll come back, and there will be a second contest, this time just for the runners-up, and for the Grand Prize of $1,000.”

One can expect a wide open universe of talents on the stage at the historic Wild Horse Theatre. There is no limit on age, and the only stipulation on talent is that it be family-friendly.

“It’s an all-ages show, there is no limit on ages, and the only limits on talents is that they are family-friendly,” Sheridan said.

Anyone from children to seniors are invited to audition in the Theatre Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10. Contact Fort Steele Heritage Town at wildhorsetheatre@fortsteele.bc.ca, or call 250-417-6000.

The panel of three judges is in place — local musicians Ferdy Belland and James Neve, and Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. There is also a back-up judge — St. Mary’s teacher Kim Organ — who will be on stand-by in case Pratt’s presence is pre-empted by City business. The number of judges has to be uneven in case of a tie, Sheridan said.

Judges will be looking for talent, showmanship, the ability to entertain and personality.

Sponsor for the show is YXC — the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Sheridan has been planning this event since he took over the helm at the Wild Horse Theatre last fall.

“The auditions coming up this weekend, and the whole lead-up to the show, are very exciting, because I’m actually seeing something happening.”

