Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

Wild Drama is talking about Seuss — and singing about Seuss, in “Seussical,” a musical theatre extravaganza based on the works of the good doctor. Opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, and runs through Sunday, May 13, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook (showtimes 7:30 p.m., except for a 2:30 pm Sunday matinee). Features Will Thompson, Jordyn Walker, Hudson Gross, Georgia Hamilton, Madeline Hill, Ibai Alonso Fernandez, Adam Ogilvie-Burke, Lauryn Tracey, Suzanne Coulter, and many more. Directed by Mary Hamilton, vocal direction by Caitlyn Matwey, Orchestra direction by Stephanie Tischauer, Choreography by Anna Ruoss, set deisgned by Donna Yuill. Photos by Barry Coulter

 

Previous story
Testament set to testify in BC Interior for the first time

Just Posted

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

Emergency Alert test hit local phones

If your cell phone made some funny noises this afternoon, it was… Continue reading

Another victory for accessibility

Mount Baker Secondary School celebrates installation of new lift

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year

Flooding closes Highway 3

Water from the Similkameen River forced the closure of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

Most Read

  • Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

    Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre