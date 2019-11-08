Claude the Cat, who arrived last summer at the East Kootenay SPCA with numerous health issues. Claude is now healthy and with a home, but his name still adorns the fundraiser being held for the SPCA on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Auntie Barb’s Bakery.

SPCA fundraiser being held in the name of Claude the Cat

The travails of Claude the Cat some months ago has prompted an outpouring of musical support for the institution that took him in.

The “Clamor For Claude,” a musical fundraiser for the SPCA, set for Saturday, Nov. 16 at Auntie Barb’s Bakery in Cranbrook, features a number of local musicians performing as a fundraiser for the East Kootenay SPCA.

Local musician and impresario Ferdy Belland was motivated to organize the event after reading about Claude.

In August, the EK-SPCA in Cranbrook put out the word that $1,455 in donations was needed in medical expenses for a stray cat staff named Claude, who came to the SPCA with a number of health issues, including a broken sternum. The story moved Belland to take musical action.

“After an initial black wave of hatred for humanity in general, I thought ‘I’m a musician, I know a bunch of musicians, why not hold this fundraiser?’”

Since then, Claude has been nurtured back to health, and a home found for him. But the fundraising dream lived on, and took life.

“Because I’ve always wanted to do a fundraiser for the SPCA — it’s my favorite charity — I put the word out and there was an amazing response. Barb and Tod made Auntie Barb’s Bakery available, and [Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society] lent us their PA.”

More than a dozen local performers will take the stage from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Auntie Barb’s Bakery, for a fundraising musical marathon. They include:

Jamie Neve, Split / Shift, Sheva (Van and Shelagh Redecopp), Kevin Honeyman, Keith Larsen, the Tall Timbers (Drew Prinn and Landon Schira), Clayton & Joelle Parsons, Trena Spears, Jessica Gareau, Earl Banman, Joel Gagnon, Ferdy Belland, and Erin Dalton. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

“It’s heartwarming to see the kindness and compassion being shown in an immediate rush from the musical community of Kimberley and Cranbrook,” Belland said. “I’m hoping that rush will also come from the general community in Kimberley and Cranbrook.”

Previous story
Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set
Next story
Mt. Baker Drama prepares ‘Christmas Carol’

Just Posted

Fundraising efforts underway for local girl diagnosed with leukemia

A 10-year-old Cranbrook girl was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Olivia Potorti and… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N.… Continue reading

Cranbrook to Miss Out on Historic Transit of Mercury

A once in a generation astronomical event is happening Monday. How can Cranbrook observe it?

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Mt. Baker Drama prepares ‘Christmas Carol’

For the Townsman Wild Theatre teams up with Mount Baker Music to… Continue reading

SPCA fundraiser being held in the name of Claude the Cat

The travails of Claude the Cat some months ago has prompted an… Continue reading

Bad ideas about God are dangerous

Yme Woensdregt I was reading an interview recently with Richard Topping, Principal… Continue reading

Not a German Europe; a European Germany

The fall of the Berlin Wall created the opportunity for positive change, but making it happen took clear thinking and hard political work

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Most Read