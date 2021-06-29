Shred Kelly to kick off Key City Theatre’s summer season with small, outdoor concert

Shred Kelly will play two shows for separate audiences at an outdoor location on July 2nd

Pictured is Shred Kelly, who will kick off the Key City Theatre’s summer concerts with a ‘tiny concert’ series on July 2nd. (@MKuhnPhoto)

Key City Theatre is officially kicking off the summer with live music and comedy, starting with an outdoor concert featuring the ever-popular Shred Kelly.

Key City will also be raising their curtain on new shows in 2021, after surpassing their goal for their Raise the Curtain fundraiser. The community came together and raised over $20,000, which will allow Key City to purchase and install the new curtains.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions have changed in B.C., Key City Theatre will soon be hosting live music and comedy events, and welcoming people back into the theatre.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back as soon as it is safe to do so and as you are comfortable,” Key City said in a press release. “Artists are looking forward to touring and so many have Key City Theatre at the top of their list. This is our 30th season and it is shaping up to be more exciting than ever with many favourites and surprising newcomers.

“We will be announcing new performances as they are confirmed. In the coming weeks we will invite you to smaller audience shows off-site at the beautiful Royal Alexandra Hall and other locations. Work is continuing at our theatre and we anticipate a slow, steady permission to increase capacity later this year.”

The Key City summer concert season kicks off this coming weekend, with Shred Kelly playing a live ‘tiny concert’.

Tickets are very limited for this event and are nearly sold out. See Shred Kelly at an outdoor location outside of town on July 2nd at 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Ticket purchasers will receive detailed information and a map to the location prior to the performance date.

“Shred Kelly is a five-piece, alternative folk rock band that emerged from the heart of the Canadian Rockies in 2009. Over the past decade the band have taken their highly energetic live show from humble beginnings on the Canadian ski-town circuit to the international stage,” Key City explained. “The band’s striking and energy-packed sound has evolved from their eclectic musical influences and their unique experiences and individual backgrounds. Their progressive pairing of acoustic instrumentation with electric counterparts, harmonies, and driving rhythm, continues to develop and reach new heights.”

If provincial restrictions ease further in advance of July 2nd, Key City will consider adding more tickets.

If you can’t attend the Shred Kelly tiny concerts, fear not because the following weekend comedian Mike Delamont will be live at the Royal Alexandra Hall.

Catch Delamont on Friday, July 9 at 8pm or Saturday, July 10 at 8pm. Tickets are limited to 50 per show, so be sure to get them sooner than later.

Tickets can be purchased through the Key City Theatre box office at 250-426-7006, or online on the Key City Theatre website.



