Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

The Shambhala Music Festival retuns to the Salmo River Ranch on Aug. 10-13. Headliners for the festival were announced Monday. Photo: Bobby Tamez

Shambhala Music Festival has announced its 2018 headliner lineup With Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo, Mr. Carmack, REZZ, Justin Martin, Malaa, Gramatik and Snails featured.

After celebrating two decades in dramatic fashion last year, the festival returns to the Salmo River Ranch on August 10-13, 2018 for the 21st annual edition.

Last year’s four-day event – which draws about 15,000 people – was affected by a wildfire about 15 km away. Despite initial fears, the event was not forced to end early and the blaze did not threaten the site.

A press release from organizers states, “Taking place on a family-run farm, festivalgoers have the chance to experience the best of what nature has to offer throughout four blissful days while witnessing hundreds of world-class artists across six unique stages that are individually curated and run by their own stage directors.”

The festival previously announced Canadian DJ and record producer REZZ and the pioneering electronic trio The Glitch Mob as the first two headliners, and now Shambhala has returned to announce their full headliner lineup for 2018 which includes Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke and his hip-hop leaning project Barclay Crenshaw, legendary UK dance music aficionado Feed Me, renowned DJ and event promoter Destructo, San Francisco based DJ and Dirtybird favourite Justin Martin, and hip-hop meets electronic producer Mr. Carmack.

Other highlights include mysterious bass music producer Malaa, Slovenian electronic musician Gramatik, UK drum & bass duo Camo & Krooked, ubiquitous UK hip-hop artist Dizzee Rascal, Montreal dubstep duo Adventure Club, the electrifying 2¢ project from Craze and Four Color Zack, Mad Decent duo Boombox Cartel, turntablist legend DJ Qbert, masked Canadian trio Black Tiger Sex Machine, Montreal bass music phenom Snails, Grammy winning live duo Brasstracks, glitched out Australian act Opiuo, and a collaborative set between Ooah and Boreta of The Glitch Mob under the name 29 Palms.

Following the headliner lineup, Shambhala will soon be launching the lineups for each individual stage: Pagoda, Village, Fractal Forest, Living Room, Amphitheater, and The Grove. Keep an eye on the social media channels of Shambhala Music Festival throughout the next week for more info.

Shambhala began in 1998 as a grassroots gathering of 500 people on founder Jimmy Bundschuh’s family farm in an evergreen forest and has since grown primarily by word-of-mouth thanks to past guests and artists. Shambhala’s home has continued to evolve over the past two decades with a focus on infrastructure that ensures a healthy and sustainable environment.

Shambhala says tickets are still available but won’t last long. High-end camping packages are offered in addition to some other accommodation packages for those travelling from afar. Carpool options and additional travel information is available on the Shambhala website.