Serena Ryder to perform at Key City Theatre

Serena Ryder to perform at the Key City Theatre on Sept. 29 as part of her tour ‘The Art of Falling Apart’ in support of her latest album of the same title. Photo submitted.

Serena Ryder will in Cranbrook for a performance at the Key City Theatre on Sept. 29, as part of a tour through British Columbia in the coming months.

Ryder, a Toronto-based vocal powerhouse, is a platinum selling artist adored by fans, peers and critics alike, in part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautiful electric live performances.

Cranbrook is just one stop on the tour in support of her latest album, the Art of Falling Apart, which recently won a JUNO award for 2022 Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

With the Art of Falling Apart, Serena invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and helps the audience understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.

Over a driving pop sound bursting with irresistible rhythms, pulsing bass lines, and the full range of her powerful and expressive voice, she pulls listeners through her own winding, transformational journey, detailing despair, toxic relationships, and breakdowns, alongside hope, joy, and big, big love.

Ryder has won seven JUNO awards over the course of her career as a performing artist. Further accolades include Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award, and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music-Original Song.

The Art of Falling Apart tour will also stop in Vernon and Kamloops before coming through Cranbrook.