Selkirk grad completes Canadian book tour

Newly published poet Stephanie Warner (Selkirk Secondary class of 2005) has just completed a mini Canadian book tour that included stops in Calgary, Banff, Montreal, Toronto and her hometown of Kimberley.

Stephanie’s first poetry collection, A Violent Streak, is published by Markham, Onatrio-based publisher Fitzhenry and Whiteside. It is also available on Amazon.

Before her reading at The Nest restaurant in Marysville, Stephanie commented on Instagram that “I couldn’t be more delighted to be reading with the multi-talented Jeff Pew, whose creative writing classes caused me to stray into this suspect career choice in the first place.”

Stephanie read half-a-dozen poems from the collection to a full house of about 30. Jeff Pew, who teaches at Selkirk Secondary School, also read from his poetry book, One Foot In.

The final stop on the book tour, in Toronto, was part of the city’s Pivot reading series for established and emerging writers.

Stephanie was born in Kamloops, and grew up in British Columbia, Alberta and the Yukon. Her poetry has appeared in numerous Canadian literary journals, including the Montreal Poetry Prize Global Anthology, and was awarded second place in the 2015 Prism international poetry contest. She was awarded a faculty studentship at the University of Manchester in 2016, and is working towards a PhD in poetry.

She received her BA degree from the University of Victoria, and a master’s degree at University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. In between studies, she has also taught ESL classes in Prague and Barcelona, and taught English literature for a year in Beijing.

She currently divides her time between Manchester and her home base of Barcelona.