The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Could there be another “Schitt’s” sweep?

After winning in all seven major Emmy Awards comedy categories last fall, Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has landed five Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

As with the Emmys, all four leads of the Ontario-shot show have also snagged acting nominations at the Golden Globes.

Toronto-born Catherine O’Hara is up for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose, alongside series co-creator Eugene Levy of Hamilton, who plays her husband, Johnny.

Also nominated is Toronto-raised series co-creator and showrunner Daniel Levy for his supporting acting role as their son, alongside Ottawa-born Annie Murphy as their daughter.

“What a way to wake up!” Daniel and Eugene Levy said in a joint statement Wednesday morning, after actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominations in a livestream put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are so proud of the entire cast and crew of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations.”

A “Schitt’s Creek” representative said no one from the cast was available for an interview Wednesday.

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon with its look at a family who lost their fortune and had to live in a motel in a small town.

“Schitt’s Creek” has some stiff competition for best TV musical or comedy series at the Golden Globes: “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great” and “Ted Lasso.”

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include New Brunswick-born Donald Sutherland for playing the powerful father of Nicole Kidman’s character in the HBO miniseries “The Undoing.” Kidman and star Hugh Grant are also nominated for their roles in the psychological thriller, which is also up for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Sutherland is nominated in the same category as Daniel Levy: best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

“I’m thrilled. Just thrilled. For all of us, dear Nicole and Hugh,” Sutherland, who was unavailable for an interview, said in a statement.

“I loved doing ‘The Undoing’ with them under the eye of Susanne Bier. She was terrific and the character written by David E. Kelley was a joy to play.”

David Fincher’s Netflix film “Mank” has a leading six nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards. “The Crown” topped all television series with six nominations.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the awards ceremony, which might be held virtually, on Feb. 28.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid COVID pandemic

Just Posted

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has teamed up with local adventure writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby to bring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour to the homes of Kimberley and Cranbrook with the Epic Adventures Tour. Trixie Pacis photo.
Wildsight and Bruce Kirkby launch Banff Film Fest virtual viewing event

‘Epic Adventures Indoors’ lets you enjoy the festival’s films from home while supporting Wildsight

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Pictured is Owen Graham, a grade ten student at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Graham has been working on these movable art gallery walls during shop class, and his lunch breaks. Once complete, the walls will be going in the new gallery space for the Cranbrook Arts Council. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
MBSS student crafts gallery walls for Cranbrook Arts Council

Owen Graham’s carpentry project will be used to hang the art at CDAC’s new gallery

Ferdy Belland, one of the three co-owners of the Armond Theatre in Cranbrook, is pictured in front of the stage. Phase 2 of the restoration is complete, and Phase 3 about to get underway. The photograph was taken from the upper corner of the balcony space. Barry Coulter photo
The Armond on the rise

Phase 2 of renovations to Cranbrook’s historic theatre are complete. A new venue begins to take life

Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.
Kootenay Christian Academy launching first year of high school graduation program

Kootenay Christian Academy is starting a three-year rollout of expanding towards a… Continue reading

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read