Rolling Stones put Canada Day weekend show back on tour schedule

Stones to perform in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie

The Rolling Stones are sticking to their Canada Day weekend concert date after all.

The British rockers say they’ve put the only Canadian stop on their North American tour back on their schedule as planned, after it was postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

The Stones will perform on June 29 at the outdoor Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

They’ll be joined by two Juno-winning rock bands, Toronto quartet the Beaches and Kingston, Ont., natives the Glorious Sons.

The announcement came as the Stones unveiled a new set of dates for their No Filter tour, which was originally set to begin in Miami on April 20. It’ll now kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

There’s also a new July 14 date set for New Orleans, where the Stones were originally slated to play the jazz festival.

Jagger’s recovery has been swift after he went under the knife in the early spring.

The 75-year-old attended the ballet performance of his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in April, and on Wednesday posted an Instragram video of him dancing to “Techno Fan” by the Wombats, sparking speculation among his fans that a tour announcement was on the horizon.

Tickets sold for the original No Filter dates will be honoured, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The Canadian Press

