John Reischman and the Jaybirds at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook

Some old friends returned to Cranbrook Thursday, Oct. 28, for a stellar session at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Renowned Bluegrass-plus combo John Reischman and the Jaybirds played their first show in two years in Cranbrook, one of their favourite places to perform.The group features Reischman on mandolin, with Jaybirds Jim Nunally on guitar, Greg Spatz on fiddle, Trisha Gagnon on bass and Nick Hornbuckle on banjo. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens

Left to right: Greg Spatz, Trisha Gagnon, John Reischman, Jim Nunally and Nick Hornbuckle. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens.
Return of the Jaybirds

