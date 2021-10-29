Return of the Jaybirds

Some old friends returned to Cranbrook Thursday, Oct. 28, for a stellar session at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Renowned Bluegrass-plus combo John Reischman and the Jaybirds played their first show in two years in Cranbrook, one of their favourite places to perform.The group features Reischman on mandolin, with Jaybirds Jim Nunally on guitar, Greg Spatz on fiddle, Trisha Gagnon on bass and Nick Hornbuckle on banjo. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens