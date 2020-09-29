Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Do you believe in reincarnation? Elise Estrada and Adam Hurstfield sure do, after what happened to the couple over the summer.

Estrada, a Surrey-raised singer/actor, and music producer Hurtsfield have been trying to have a baby for close to five years. Estrada was told by a doctor that she needed to have a large fibroid removed before she could conceive, but her pregnancy test proved positive in July — a day after Hurstfield’s brother died in a Cancun hospital after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

The timing is not lost on the music-making couple, who live in Vancouver.

“Isn’t it odd that we couldn’t get pregnant for years, then immediately after Bert passed away, the egg fertilized?” Hurstfield posted to Facebook this month. “Now this is some Jerry Springer sh*t because I am about to become my older brother’s Daddy! I have no doubt in my mind that this baby is Bert. I’m sure God spoke with Bert (and) when he found out that he could come back again as a Hurstfield, he stopped fighting.”

The story is told in an emotional 10-minute video posted to The H Family Vlogs, the couple’s YouTube channel. The clip also features Hurstfield’s son from an earlier relationship, Chance, a 13-year-old actor currently seen in the ABC drama A Million Little Things.

“We’re so excited,” Estrada said. “It was an emotional time and I wanted to capture and film it all.

“I was the one who said to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated.’ I really do. We feel it’s a miracle.”

The first three months of high-risk pregnancy were scary for the pair, because the baby’s heartbeat was faint and Estrada was bedridden.

Now, the baby’s heart is beating strongly and is progressing beautifully, the couple report, and they’re ready to spread the news.

The baby is due on April 1.

“I’m willing to bet that the baby will be born on March 28, which is my birthday and also the birthday of my brother’s son, which is another thing here,” Hurstfield said.

“I was on the fence about this kind of stuff, until now.”

Estrada, who graduated from Holy Cross Regional High School in Surrey, hit the pop charts with songs including “Insatiable,” “Unlove You” and “Lipstick” in the late-2000s. She performed at Surrey’s Canada Day party in 2011.

Now, with everything else going on in life, she has some new music due out soon.

“You know what, I’ve been focused on being a stage mom for Chance, really, so I’ve had songs ready to go for awhile, and with COVID, there’s no touring, so we’re going to release the music soon,” Estrada explained.

“Elise is very much a team player,” Hurstfield added, “and she always felt that this is Chance’s time right now, to help him, to take him to set, coach him, all of that. So I’ve been traveling the world producing pop stars in a bunch of countries, and so it would have been impossible for Elise and I both to be on the road at the same time, and Chance to be filming. So Elise kind of took the bullet and decided it was more important to let Chance have his moment.… Now is a perfect time to virtually promote the record instead of hitting the road. She’s been working on new music the whole time.”



