Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.

He was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has died at age 33.

Police in Los Angeles say he was shot dead Sunday outside a store Hussle owns. Two other men were shot and wounded and were last listed in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Crisis Response team said Sunday that “we lost a great musician” and support has been offered to Hussle’s family.

READ MORE: Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

As night fell in Los Angeles, a large crowd of fans and residents gathered behind police lines. Police say detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and looking to see if any surveillance video captured the incident.

Rihanna tweeted, “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!”

Atlantic Records, Hussle’s label, issued a statement via Twitter saying, “Words cannot express our sadness. Nipsey was not only one of the greatest artists we worked with but an amazing father & leader in his community.”

READ MORE: Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Actress and writer Issa Rae tweeted, “”Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community.”

