American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST:Cameron Whitcomb’s American Idol Journey

Today in B.C.:Moving to LA for career in the entertainment industry

Host Peter McCully chats with Cameron Whitcomb who recently made it to the top 20 of American Idol. He talks about growing up in Nanaimo, working in Kamloops and the experience of being a contestant on the show.

Cameron’s audition for the 20th season of American Idol was in Texas. “I just felt like I was watching musicians that had been doing it their entire life get turned away – right away, so I thought I didn’t have a chance”. Said Whitcomb “I actually had this conversation with this guy from Alabama. he’s like, man, I promise you, those judges are the same as us, man. They put their pants on the same way we do. It just seemed like he was fearless. He was like, it does not change anything what those judges think of me”.

Today in BC asked Cameron about his music selections for the competition. “I’m really open to hearing what other people listen to. I just really love finding new music. That’s where a lot of it came from. My grandma sent me songs, I think my mom picked out the song I was singing in Hawaii, singing Bad Moon Rising by CCR”.

Whitcomb tells the story of his famous backflips and his brother’s Idol tattoo.

We’ll also hear Cameron’s performance of “If it hadn’t been for love” by the Steel Drivers while competing in Hawaii.

(If it hadn’t been for love / The Steel Drivers)

LISTEN: Comedian Ron James travels coast to coast to deliver laughs

LISTEN: Peter Kent, Stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger

