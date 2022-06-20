PHOTOS: Sam Steele days returns to Cranbrook

Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is a crowd watching the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the pipe band during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are Cranbrook City Council members during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is Dennis Walker, citizen of the year, during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is Kootenay-East MLA Tom Shypitka during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the Cranbrook Arts Council during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and his wife Bev during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are CUPE during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the Trail Princess during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are members of the Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics team during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are the Cranbrook Beavers club during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are the Oliver Ambassadors during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the Cranbrook Minor Ball Girls Development team during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are the Scandinavians of the East Kootenay during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are 4H members during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the City of Cranbrook float with the Sam Steele sweethearts during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Clydesdales. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured is the Akisqnuk float during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Pictured are Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary members during the Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)

Bocce tournaments were held all weekend long. (Trevor Crawley photo)

The fair grounds during Sam Steele Days. (Trevor Crawley photo)

The pipe band during Sam Steele Days. (Trevor Crawley photo)

Events were held across the city, including the skate park (pictured). (Trevor Crawley photo)

The Strongman Classic took place on Saturday, June 18 at Balment Park, hosted by Fitness Inc. (Trevor Crawley photo)

The highly anticipated wiener dog races were a hit, as always. (Trevor Crawley photo)

Despite a rainy forecast, the weather held up for most of the weekend. There was even a great sunset on Friday night, seen here from the bocce pits at Balment Park, June 17. (Corey Bullock photo)

Pictured are the Chevelles performing at Balment Park on Friday, June 17. (Corey Bullock photo)