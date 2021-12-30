Photo gallery: “9 To 5: The Musical” opens Dec. 31 at Key City Theatre

“9 To 5: The Musical” opens Dec. 31 at Key City Theatre. Barry Coulter photo

The Key City Theatre is marking the end of 2021 with a musical return to the stage, and a presentation of “9 to 5: The Musical,” which opens Friday, Dec. 31.

Created by the same dream team that brought you “The Producers,” “Anything Goes,” and ‘Chicago,” “9 To 5” features musical numbers by Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. It centres on the downtrodden working lives of three women, Violet, Judy, and Doralee, secretaries who decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves.

The cast includes Sarah Turk in the role of ambitious and fed-up Violet Newstead, with sidekicks Jelena Jensen playing Dolly-doppleganger Doralee and Amanda Casey as the naïve new employee Judy.

Landon Elliott takes on the role of the obnoxious boss, Franklin Hart. Matt Van Boeyen is Violet’s love interest Joe. Brenda Tyson is Hart’s love-struck assistant, Roz Keith.

“9 To 5: The Musical” opens New Year’s Eve The show then runs January 14, 15, 16 (matinee), 20, 21 and 22. Show and Raffle tickets are available at keycitytheatre.com, in person at Key City Theatre or by phoning 250-426-7006

 

