PFTP marks Christmas season with KCT concert

Left to right: Mark Rosini, Sarah Turk, Graham Barnes, Ward Morton and Janice Nicli. Pretty For the People are making sure you go into your Christmas season with a driving backbeat. (Stephanie Moore photo)

One of the region’s most prominent rock bands is hosting an inaugural Christmas concert to make sure you’re going into the holiday season with a driving backbeat.

Pretty For The People is hosting a party for the people — a Rockin’ Christmas Concert at the Key City Theatre Dec. 16, featuring the band themselves and special guests. Think “The Last Waltz” (without the “Last” part) with a Christmas theme.

The concert will feature covers of Christmas songs by rock bands such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Queen, and others, as well as PFTP’s own arrangements of traditional Christmas Carols.

Mark Rosini, one of PFTP’s guitarists, says the band has learned an entirely new repertoire for the show. “These will be live debuts all.

“We’ve never worked this hard as a band,” he added, “to get this to the level it should be at.”

Pretty For The People — featuring Sarah Turk (vocals), Rosini and Graham Barnes on guitars, Janice Nicli on bass and Ward Morton on drums, having been playing in the area for four years now, and have garnered a reputation as a great live act with hard-driving arrangements of classic rock.

“We wanted to put this on because Christmas is an amazing and magical time of year that brings out kindness to others, and the world needs more of that,” said vocalist Turk.

Joining PFTP on December 16 will be Ethan Sawatsky on drums, Matt Van Boeyen on vocals, Karline Thompson on keyboards, Stephanie Moore on vocals, Stephanie Tischauer on flute and conducting, Curtis Kaldestad on vocals, and Drew Prinn on vocals.

“[Tickets] would be a pretty decent pre-Christmas present for a night out,” Rosini said.

Pretty for the People’s Rockin’ Christmas Party with special guests runs December 16 at the Key City Theatre. Showtime is 7 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and youth, and $15 for ages 12 and under. Tickets available at the Key City Theatre.