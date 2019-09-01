Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting musical segue between the Cranbrook Summer and Fall.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society pulled out all the stops in hosting the premier musical experience of the Labour Day weekend in Rotary Park August 30 and 31, and the crowds came down in support.

Only a little rain interrupted proceedings, between opening act The Confluentials and Kimberley rock band Leather Apron Revival. Bands took to the stage on schedule, and sounded great. Band of Brothers and Sax Drive finished off events Friday night, and the balmy late summer weather on Saturday welcomed Helen Barron, Mismatched Socks, Velle, the Usual Suspects, and Baker Street Blues, before Five Alarm Funk finished off the weekend, rocking out a packed Rotary Park.

More to come …