Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting musical segue between the Cranbrook Summer and Fall.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society pulled out all the stops in hosting the premier musical experience of the Labour Day weekend in Rotary Park August 30 and 31, and the crowds came down in support.

Only a little rain interrupted proceedings, between opening act The Confluentials and Kimberley rock band Leather Apron Revival. Bands took to the stage on schedule, and sounded great. Band of Brothers and Sax Drive finished off events Friday night, and the balmy late summer weather on Saturday welcomed Helen Barron, Mismatched Socks, Velle, the Usual Suspects, and Baker Street Blues, before Five Alarm Funk finished off the weekend, rocking out a packed Rotary Park.

More to come …

 

Previous story
Hollywood’s summer ends 2% down despite Disney dominance

Just Posted

Peak Music Festival rocks Rotary Park

The second annual Peak Music Festival proved to be a most fitting… Continue reading

Autopsy confirms ‘criminality’ in Kimberley homicide investigation

Police still asking the public to contact authorities if they have any information

Brexit: Boris Johnson makes his move

Gwynne Dyer Shock! Horror! Johnson prorogues Parliament! End of democracy in Britain!… Continue reading

St. Aidan’s Orthodox presented exquisite carved altar

Built over three months by a monk in their diocese

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Most Read