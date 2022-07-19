PeakFest returns to Cranbrook to kick off September long weekend

Celebrating home-grown Kootenay performing artists with just a dash of imported talent for extra fun, Cranbrook’s ‘PEAK’ Music Festival is 16 hours of free live music in the heart of the city at Rotary Park.

Presented by the volunteers of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, the festival begins at 4:30pm on the cusp of the Labour Day long weekend Friday, September 2. It’s a come and go cultural event that spills into Saturday, September 3, picking up where it left off at noon and running until 11 pm each night.

Headlining Friday is Leather Apron Revival, a three-piece rock band whose vintage sounds are warm, deep, and rich with visceral grooves and bluesy riffs. The diverse musical palette of the trio allows the band to effortlessly slide between modern rock and neo-soul. www.leatherapronrevival.com

Leather Apron Revival

Saturday’s headliner, Punch Drunk Cabaret, is a multi-award winning, festival favourite that combines an inventive, high energy blend of rockabilly, rock, and swing, resulting in an engaging live show of rousing, singalong choruses and dance floor packing rhythms that never fails to make the audience part of the show. www.punchdrunkcabaret.com

Learn more at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

‘PEAK’fest gives attendees the opportunity to create great family memories before returning to school schedules. With it’s friendly, welcoming, and laid back atmosphere, people of all ages will find a way to engage with the music whether it’s dancing up a storm, relaxing on the grass in your very own spot, or socializing with your buddies in the beer garden supplied and serviced by Fisher Peak Brewing Company.

A selection of food vendors, activity booths, and exhibits will also be on hand, so you can stay and play all day.

This musical celebration is a happening like no other in the region, with free access for everyone, enabling a socio-cultural experience through music that endeavours to foster a better relationship and understanding of the value of performing arts. Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society gratefully acknowledges the financial support from the Government of Canada and the Columbia Basin Trust, along with local business partners.

Volunteer opportunities with benefits are available. Contact fisherpeakperformingartists@gmail.com

Friday, Sept. 2

• 4:30 PM: The Doggone Brothers

• 6:00 PM: Alderbash

• 7:30 PM: Garuda

• 9:00 PM: Leather Apron Revival

Saturday, Sept. 3

• 12:00 PM: Matt Blais

• 1:30 PM: Brass Roots

• 3:00 PM: Tennyson King

• 4:30 PM: Jon Burden & The Bleeding Hearts

• 6:00 PM: Split/Shift

• 7:30 PM: Black Diamond Band

• 9:00 PM: Punch Drunk Cabaret