PeakFest 2020 brings live music back to Cranbrook

FPPAS’s “Masquerade in Moir” launches four weekend festival

Pictured: Kimberley rock band 4 Deer Run (above) and Sheva (below) helped bring live music back to Cranbrook with the launch of PeakFest 2020 — the “Maskerade in Moir,” on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Moir Park. Murray Hayward photos

Live music returned to Cranbrook this past weekend, with the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society’s “Masquerade in Moir” — PeakFest 2020.

The first event of a four event festival scheduled for four Saturdays throughout September, the inaugural weekend featured opening act Sheva and headliner 4 Deer Run.

A host of volunteers set up the stage, audience and performance area in Moir Park ahead of the show, in in accordance with all pandemic safety measures mandated by the City of Cranbrook and the Province of B.C., including social distancing among the audience members in their “bubbles.”

The shows are produced by FPPAS, with partner Canadian Heritage, and with with support from the Key City Theatre and the City of Cranbrook.

Each Saturday features two shows with the same line-up each day, and early afternoon show and late afternoon show.

Tickets for the festival are free, and available online at the Key City Theatre (keycitytheatre.com), although ticket sales have been brisk and some of the eight shows have sold out. The coming “Maskerades” are as follows.

Saturday, September 12: The Parsons, followed by Brass Monkey. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

Saturday, September 19: RedGirl, followed by The Voodoo Rhythm Kings. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

September 26: Tall Timbers, followed by Pretty 4 The People. First show 2 pm to 4:30 pm, second show 5 pm- 7:15 pm.

