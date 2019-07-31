PEAK Music Festival roars back for second year, August 30 and 31

The PEAK Music Festival is back, using music to help Cranbrook transition from summer to autumn.

The two-day festival is unleashed Friday. August 30, and Saturday, August 31 at Rotary Park in Cranbrook and is free to everyone thanks to multiple funding partnerships secured by the volunteer organizers of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS).

Abundant Kootenay talent is set to be showcased in the all ages, live music event to celebrate local music diversity and development. “We strive to promote and support the pro gress of local performing artists,” said James Neve, FPPAS President.

“The ‘PEAK’ Music Festival provides an incredible opportunity for performance refinement, networking and increasing fan bases.”

Peakfest’s select acts will deliver their best performance on the park’s outdoor stage in the heart of the city. Friday’s line up begins at 3:30 pm with acoustic duo The Confluentials, followed by the sonically powerful trio Leather Apron Revival, blues/rock specialists Band of Brothers, and West Kootenay retro blues/funk veterans Sax Drive.

The celebration continues Saturday opening at noon with the rock/blues/reggae fusions of The Few and carries on with the young folk/pop talent of Mismatched Socks. Renowned jazz violinist Velle takes the stage at 3pm, then come the boogie tunes of the Usual Suspects, the rockin’ blues dance band Baker Street Blues and the big finale with Five Alarm Funk.

Vancouver’s Five Alarm Funk has ignited fans across Canada. Their sights are set on bringing their magic to festivals throughout the world with fiery rhythms, punchy horns and gang-chant vocals.

Refreshing craft beer, wine and coolers sales will be provided by the award winning Fisher Peak Brewing Company on-site during the festival and several food mavens will serve a variety of their delicious specialties.

As a bonus attraction, Cranbrook Arts has accepted an invitation to exhibit artwork in the park featuring local artists.

A festival like this would normally have a significant price tag for tickets were it not for the commitment of volunteers and the partnerships created with the City of Cranbrook, the Columbia Basin Trust and the Government of Canada, Department of Canadian Heritage.

“I am delighted that the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society—a first-time funding recipient—will benefit from this investment under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

“I would like to thank the Society and the many organizers, artists and volunteers who helped bring this festival to life for all to enjoy.”

Creative BC has also stepped in to help with expanding the festival in multiple ways.

“Creative BC is proud to support ‘PEAK’ Music Festival, a wonderful festival that celebrates the diversity and talent in the Kootenay’s creative community,” said Robert Wong, Vice President of Creative BC.

Through our Amplify BC Live Music program, Peakfest will showcase great headliners and local musicians.”

The ‘PEAK’ Music Festival will give Cranbrook much to be proud of and involvement is encouraged. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/volunteer/ or email fisherpeakperformingartists@gmail.com