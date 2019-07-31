PEAK Music Festival roars back for second year, August 30 and 31

Five Alarm Funk headlining two-day festival in Rotary Park

The PEAK Music Festival is back, using music to help Cranbrook transition from summer to autumn.

The two-day festival is unleashed Friday. August 30, and Saturday, August 31 at Rotary Park in Cranbrook and is free to everyone thanks to multiple funding partnerships secured by the volunteer organizers of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS).

Abundant Kootenay talent is set to be showcased in the all ages, live music event to celebrate local music diversity and development. “We strive to promote and support the pro gress of local performing artists,” said James Neve, FPPAS President.

“The ‘PEAK’ Music Festival provides an incredible opportunity for performance refinement, networking and increasing fan bases.”

Peakfest’s select acts will deliver their best performance on the park’s outdoor stage in the heart of the city. Friday’s line up begins at 3:30 pm with acoustic duo The Confluentials, followed by the sonically powerful trio Leather Apron Revival, blues/rock specialists Band of Brothers, and West Kootenay retro blues/funk veterans Sax Drive.

The celebration continues Saturday opening at noon with the rock/blues/reggae fusions of The Few and carries on with the young folk/pop talent of Mismatched Socks. Renowned jazz violinist Velle takes the stage at 3pm, then come the boogie tunes of the Usual Suspects, the rockin’ blues dance band Baker Street Blues and the big finale with Five Alarm Funk.

Vancouver’s Five Alarm Funk has ignited fans across Canada. Their sights are set on bringing their magic to festivals throughout the world with fiery rhythms, punchy horns and gang-chant vocals.

Refreshing craft beer, wine and coolers sales will be provided by the award winning Fisher Peak Brewing Company on-site during the festival and several food mavens will serve a variety of their delicious specialties.

As a bonus attraction, Cranbrook Arts has accepted an invitation to exhibit artwork in the park featuring local artists.

A festival like this would normally have a significant price tag for tickets were it not for the commitment of volunteers and the partnerships created with the City of Cranbrook, the Columbia Basin Trust and the Government of Canada, Department of Canadian Heritage.

“I am delighted that the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society—a first-time funding recipient—will benefit from this investment under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

“I would like to thank the Society and the many organizers, artists and volunteers who helped bring this festival to life for all to enjoy.”

Creative BC has also stepped in to help with expanding the festival in multiple ways.

“Creative BC is proud to support ‘PEAK’ Music Festival, a wonderful festival that celebrates the diversity and talent in the Kootenay’s creative community,” said Robert Wong, Vice President of Creative BC.

Through our Amplify BC Live Music program, Peakfest will showcase great headliners and local musicians.”

The ‘PEAK’ Music Festival will give Cranbrook much to be proud of and involvement is encouraged. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/volunteer/ or email fisherpeakperformingartists@gmail.com

Previous story
Lion King reigns above box office for second week

Just Posted

Wounded grizzly bear near Fernie never found

One month after a grizzly bear was wounded by authorities in an… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: The Bug-Eyed Monster Problem

Gwynne Dyer “There is absolutely no procedure enshrined in international law to… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook’s first marijuana store open for business today

BC Cannabis Store opened its locations in Campbell River and Cranbrook Wednesday

PEAK Music Festival roars back for second year, August 30 and 31

Five Alarm Funk headlining two-day festival in Rotary Park

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Most Read