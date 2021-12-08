Past, Present, Future: Wild Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ takes to the stage

MBSS’s Wild Theatre is reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12. Photos by Christina Blaskovich

Wild Theatre is back on the boards at the Key City Theatre, reprising the classic and perennial favourite “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Thursday, Dec. 9, and runs through Sunday, December 12.

Dickens’ timeless tale is brought to life with Abby Lalach in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly curmudgeon who is transformed over the course of a night.

Joining Lalach in the cast are Tianna Kofluk as The Ghost Of Christmas Past, Chloe Dickeson as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Joelle Carlisle as the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

Navy Gross reprises his role as Tiny Tim; Cooper Cursley, Rhiannon Kowalchuk, Lilly McKenna and Layla Gross round out the Cratchit clan.

The cast also features Hudson Gross, Cheyanne Kneller, Laurel Buch, Belle Alaric, Falyne Hauprich, Puc Lamb, Mia Kuehl , Diana Gerbershagen, Rachel Wik and Amelie Schulz.

Wild Theatre’s A Christmas Carol plays at the Key City Theatre December 9-11 at 7 pm and on December 12 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 per person. The show runs about one hour with no intermission.

Proof of vaccination is required.

Photos by Christina Blaskovich