Partial list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.

— Album of the year: “Voyage,” ABBA “30,” Adele “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny “Renaissance,” Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar “Special,” Lizzo “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.

— Record of the year: “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA “Easy on Me,” Adele “Break My Soul,” Beyonce “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige “You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius “Woman,” Doja Cat “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar “About Damn Time,” Lizzo “As It Was,” Harry Styles.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “abcdefu,” Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger “About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas “All Too Well (10 Minute Version — The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift “As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles “Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy “Break My Soul,” Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart “Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin “God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar “The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Best new artist: Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Månekskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg.

— Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen Nija Charles Tobia Jesso Jr. The-Dream Laura Veltz

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny “Woman,” Doja Cat “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy “About Damn Time,” Lizzo “As It Was,” Harry Styles.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

— Best pop vocal album: “Voyage,” ABBA “30,” Adele “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay “Special,” Lizzo “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Buble “When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson “I Dream of Christmas” (Extended), Norah Jones “Evergreen,” Pentatonix “Thank You,” Diana Ross.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyonce “Fragments,” Bonobo “Diplo,” Diplo “The Last Goodbye,” ODESZA “Surrender, Rufus Du Sol.

— Best rock album: “Dropout Boogei,” The Black Keys “The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello and the Imposters “Crawler,” Idles “Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon.

— Best alternative music album: “WE,” Arcade Fire “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You,” Big Thief “Fossora,” Björk “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg “Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

— Best progressive R&B album: “Operation Funk,” Cory Henry “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy” “Drones,” Terrace Martin “Starfruit,” Moonchild “Red Ballon,” Tank and the Bangas.

— Best R&B album: “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe, Mary J. Blige “Breezy” (Deluxe), Chris Brown “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper “Candydrip,” Lucky Daye “Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton.

— Best rap album: “God Did,” DJ Khaled “I Never Liked You,” Future “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar “It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T.

— Best country album: “Growing Up,” Luke Combs “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde “Humble Quest,” Maren Morris “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson.

— Best jazz vocal album: “The Evening: Live at Apparatus,” The Baylor Project “Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy “Fade to Black,” Carmen Lundy “Fifty,” The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester “Ghost Song,” Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens “Live in Italy,” Peter Erskine Trio “LongGone,” Joshua Redman, Brad Mehidau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival,” Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding “Parallel Motion,” Yellowjackets.

— Best gospel album: “Die to Live,” Maranda Curtis “Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live),” Ricky Dillard “Clarity,” DOE “Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin “All things New,” Tye Tribbett

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Lion,” Elevation Worship “Breathe,” Maverick City Music “Life After Death,” TobyMac “Always,” Chris Tomlin “My Jesus,” Anne Wilson.

— Best Latin pop album: “Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera “Pasieros,” Ruben Blades and Boca Livre “De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo “Viajante,” Fonseca “Dharma +,” Sebastian Yatra.

— Best Latin urban album: “Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny “Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee “La 167,” Farruko “The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “El Alimento,” Cimafunk “Tinta y Tiempo,” Jorge Drexler “1940 Carmen,” Mon Laferte “Alegoria,” Gaby Moreno “Los Anos Salvajes,” Fito Paez “MOTOMAMI,” Rosalia.

— Best reggae album: “The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid “Gifted,” Koffee “Scorcha,” Sean Paul “Third Time’s the Charm,” Protoje “Come Fly Wid Mi,” Shaggy.

— Best spoken word poetry album: “Black Men Are Precious,” Ethelbert Miller “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman “Hiding in Plain View,” Malcolm-Jamal Warner “The Poet Who Sat By the Door,” J. Ivy “You Will be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.,” Amir Sulaiman.

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle “Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan “A Little Brains, a Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow “Sorry,” Louis CK “We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Elvis” “Encanto” “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) “Top Gun: Maverick” West Side Story.”

— Best song written for visual media: “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixson “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Taylor Swift “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta “Keep Rising” from “The Woman King,” Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “The Batman,” Michael Giacchino “Encanto,” Germaine Franco “No Time to Die,” Hans Zimmer “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood “Succession: Season 3,” Nicholas Britell.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff Dan Auerbach Boi-1da Dahi Dernst “D’mile” Emile II.

— Best music video: “Easy on Me,” Adele “Yet to Come,” BTS “Woman,” Doja Cat “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar “As It Was,” Harry Styles “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift.

— Best music film: “Adele One Night Only” “Our World” “Billie Eilish Live at the O2” “Motomami (Rosalia Tiktok Live Performance)” “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” “A Band A Brotherhood A Barn.”

— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Aliens: Fireteam Elite,” Austin Wintory “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” Bear McCreary “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” Richard Jacques “Old World,” Christopher Tin.

