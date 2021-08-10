Parsons, Split/Shift on for Summer Sounds, August 14

Hundreds of people have already enjoyed four incredible Saturdays of free live music in Cranbrook’s Rotary Park thanks to the volunteers and performers of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) and their sponsors. The Summer Sounds program features two acts each Saturday until August 28th.

On August 14th The Parsons will entertain at 6 pm with their genuine country-roots style reminiscent of the ‘60’s American folk revival scene that birthed Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, Pete Seeger, and Peter, Paul & Mary.

Pictured above: The Parsons

Don’t let the relative youth of Clayton & Joelle Parsons fool you – they are old souls with a sound that transcends time. Their sweet and soulful music is punctuated with the stories behind the songs, inside jokes that the whole audience becomes a part of, and true generosity of spirit. http://theparsonsband.com/

Next, starting at 7:30PM, comes Split/Shift, a Cranbrook-based five piece band that performs their own brand of Kootenay Klassic Rock along with popular covers from artists such as Led Zeppelin, the Doors, Neil Young, Black Sabbath, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more.

Band Members Include:

Emilio Regina, Lead vocals and harmonica; John Burgess, Lead guitar and vocals; Mike Kaufman, Rhythm guitar and vocals; Cub Lea, Bass and Vocals; Kalvin Klassen, Drums and percussion.

The music of Summer Sounds is complimented each week by craft brew from Cranbrook’s own Fisher Peak Brewing Company and delicious food served by vendors on site.

Please remember to bring your water bottle and FPPAS volunteers will refill it for free to keep you hydrated. They recommend leaving your pets at home and bringing your whole family, friends and/or visitors, but not your own alcoholic beverages which could compromise their event liquor license.

They encourage everyone to join them in practicing the community care plan:

• Stay home if you’re not feeling well or if you have recently been around someone who has tested positive for a communicable disease

• Allow space between your spot and others

• Sanitize your hands often

• Be respectful as we all adjust to reconnection at a different pace

• Masking is encouraged – not mandatory

• Use Rotary Park’s designated Entry/Exits

• Be kind to our wonderful volunteers

• Dance in your own space

• Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available