On the Fifth Day of Summer Sounds…

Expect a great variety of genres and enthusiastic performers on the Rotary bandstand in Cranbrook by three acts starting at 6pm until 10pm on Saturday August 6th.

Just a year ago, after the fifth event of the series, the live music gatherings of Summer Sounds and Dancing in the Park came to an end because of Provincial health restrictions in the roller coaster battle against the pandemic. This year Cranbrook families and visitors seem to be even more appreciative of the popular free music program held in Rotary Park each Saturday evening, put on by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) volunteers.

On Saturday, August 6th the show will be opened by Angie Beddome as Two Shots of Whiskey! Beddome is a guitarist and vocalist from Kimberley BC who will perform original music, classic covers and ‘90’s sing-alongs. She has been playing music across the Kootenays and beyond for several years bringing live music to diverse audiences. https://www.facebook.com/2shotsofwhiskey/

At 7pm the show continues with Aaron Alander, an artist that has toured around the Bulkley Skeena Valley area from Prince Rupert through Terrace. You have likely seen him at many small festivals choosing a repertoire of mainly originals. Alander has session recorded multiple instruments (guitar, drums, bass) and vocals, as well as cover-drummed for many bands. Having moved back to Cranbrook, he is performing acoustic solo, backing up other local artists, and assisting local music stores with recording studio operations.

At the height of the event White Lightning is welcomed at 8pm. This highly danceable 5-piece Blues, Rock and Boogie Band from Nelson has a distinctive twin guitar plus harmonica sound. You can expect classics from Little Walter to Chuck Berry and the Beatles and a collection of originals. Their energetic, dance-focused songs get folks off their seats with well crafted, good-mood music!

This band’s rocking blues sound owes much to Gord Watt (guitar) and Kevin McKenzie (harmonica). Front man Dave Carroll has played Rock, Blues, Classical and Jazz over the years, always loving best what he’s doing right this minute. Nelson’s busiest bassist, Phil Wilson-Birks, teams up with local drummer, Bill Graham, in a rock-solid rhythm section that powers this multi-talented line-up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJysO2fluE0

This concert is proudly sponsored by Re/Max Blue Sky Realty, who have a deep commitment to the communities they operate in. Additional program funding comes from the Columbia Basin Trust through the Regional District of East Kootenay and would not be possible without program partners, volunteers, and the passion of many talented artists.

There will be food vendors and a beer garden supplied and serviced by Fisher Peak Brewing Company. The public is reminded to bring their water bottles and chairs. Rotary Park is a public place where the City of Cranbrook’s Clean Air Bylaw #3940 applies. Smoking or vaping is prohibited to protect the health and safety of everyone.

Volunteer opportunities and more details at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Aaron Alander