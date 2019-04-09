Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir come to Abbotsford in October with the Rock the Rink show.

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Olympic figure skating champions Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan have announced a new tour, Rock the Rink, opening in Abbotsford this fall.

The show travels to more than 30 cities across Canada and as well as a few cities in the U.S.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Following the success of their Thank You Canada tour last year, Virtue, Moir and Chan are introducing live music, as well as upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology.

“Last year, we rode the Olympic wave and carried the momentum through the Thank You Canada tour – a fulfilling project that truly allowed us to connect with fans coast to coast,” Virtue said in a release.

“This year, it’s critical that we elevate the production and generate authentic entertainment in new and creative ways. Scott and I have spent our career striving for more, taking risks, and daring ourselves to be better. … Our approach to this is no different.”

The cast will also feature Canadian greats Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, as well as Italian world champions Carolina Kostner, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, and Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at rocktherink.com.

READ MORE: Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trip to Nelson featured on Price is Right

Just Posted

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

A lawyer attacked the credibility of religious documents that prosecutors are hoping… Continue reading

Council to reconsider Balment Park location for KEYSA sports facility

Mayor put forward motion to reconsider earlier vote, citing “new information” that’s come to light

Crown argues evidence admissibility in child bride case

Prosecutors seek to include marriage and priesthood records in Bountiful child removal trial

Mount Baker Wild clash against Cranbrook Firefighters in charity basketball game

The annual McDonald’s Wildfire Classic saw a showdown between the Wild and local firefighters

Cranbrook man arrested after serious assault in Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP are currently investigating an incident that took place Sunday afternoon,… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Katy Butler examines the final stage common to everyone in… Continue reading

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Most Read